Winnebago County Red Kettle Campaign seeing more donations despite less volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a lower number of local volunteers the Winnebago County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is about $13,000 ahead of where they were at this time last holiday season as of Thursday.

The amount of volunteer hours is also up. The local-non-profit has totaled roughly 1,200 hours this season about 100 more hours than in 2022.

Corp Sergeant Major Edward Higgins has been ringing bells for more than six decades. He felt the need to give back given the salvation army’s impact on him.

“My family was a recipient of the Christmas kettle. Christmas toys. Christmas food baskets started when I was five years old,” says Higgins. “When I turned 14, I became an official member. Of the salvation army. And I get emotional thinking about it.”

With less than a week until the end of the Red Kettle Campaign, local donations are ahead of where they were at this point last year, but they need more volunteers.

“Some of our older volunteers are aging out and you know, especially one out in cold weather and be able to stand on their feet. So we need to recruit more younger volunteers.”

“We’ve been a little slow on volunteers, but each week it seems like more people are signing up,” says Major Monty Wandling. “I love that spirit of just, they want to help they want to give and be a part is just encouraging to me.”

Wandling says they have six days to raise around $40,000 to meet its $182,500 goal. Even with inflation taking a toll on people’s wallets Wandling says he is optimistic they will reach this number.

“Even though it might hurt a little more to give this year people are still very generous and want to make sure that people who are in need can come to the salvation army and be helped.”

Wandling and Higgins say every dollar counts as these donations go right back into the community, primarily through their food pantry. Last year donations also helped more than 1,500 children wake up to a Christmas gift.

The Salvation Army will ring bells through Saturday. There are volunteer opportunities. You can check out the local non-profit’s website for more information.

