Two Roscoe girls earn highest Girl Scout award for their grades
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Roscoe Girl Scouts put in the work to earn the highest award for Girl Scouts in their grade level.

Lucy Berry, 13, and Abigail Salinas, 13, earn the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout in grades 6 - 8 can earn.

For their Silver Award project, the Cadettes installed solar-powered lights and a solar-powered charging station at Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois’ Camp McCormick in Stillman Valley. The lights were spread out among multiple sites at the camp.

In addition, the girls made and posted over twenty reflective signs on platform tents in the camp.

The two Roscoe Middle School students started their Silver Award project in spring 2023. They created an online survey on how to improve local campsites. Responses from fellow Girl Scouts totaled over fifty votes.

Berry and Salinas studied the results of their survey and proposed the solution of installing and testing a solar charger. A bathroom lighting solution was established and tested in August during a camporee event at Camp McCormick. The remaining campsites were updated in September and October.

The two Cadettes have been members of Troop 1398 together since kindergarten.

