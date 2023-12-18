Sons of Rockford restaurant owner face arson charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford fire investigators identified two suspects in the Aug. 28 Chicken Hop restaurant fire that caused nearly $200,000 in damages.

Abdulrahman Alhammwi and Mostafa Alhammwi face several charges including property arson and insurance fraud.

According to information from a city official, the men are the sons of the owner.

Investigators say the fire was started intentionally.

Abdulrahman is in police custody, but Mostafa is not.

