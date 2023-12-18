Mercyhealth donates holiday meal essentials to Rockford Rescue Mission

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth partners donate holiday meal staples to the Rockford Rescue Mission Monday.

Mercyhealth offered the dinner options to partners to take home, but many chose to donate the food to local charities instead.

Approximately 165 turkeys, 180 hams, 40 vegan options and 25 pumpkin pies were donated.

The Rockford Rescue Mission picked up the food Monday with a truck.

