Mary’s Market launches limited-time holiday offer to Rockford area

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mary’s Market Café & Bakery has officially launched Christmas Meal Packages, offering pre-packaged meal options while supplies last.

Mary’s Market Customers can place orders on the website from Dec. 18 through Dec. 22. Customers must pick up their orders by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4431 East State St., Rockford.

The meal packages are a convenient, good quality and affordable option for those looking to enjoy a holiday meal without the hassle of cooking. Three different packages are offered with different main course options as well different portion sizes. Customers can add on hors d’oeuvres, desserts, cookie trays and a la carte items.

To see the full Christmas menu and to place an order, please visit www.MarysMarket.com/Christmas.

