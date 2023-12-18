Law enforcement uses chemicals to peacefully end Dixon hotel standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement in Lee County use a chemical agent to end a standoff with a Rock Falls man in a Dixon hotel. Dispatch received a call around 9:30 Sunday morning that a man threatened someone with a gun at the Magnuson Hotel on Illinois Route 2. Investigators say that incident led to a standoff with 29-year-old Steven Armoska who was staying at a room in the hotel. The standoff lasted into the afternoon when officers decided to deploy a chemical agent into the room and it led to a peaceful surrender. Police found several guns and drugs in the Armoska’s hotel room.

Steven Armoska was charged with the following offenses:

· Armed Habitual Criminal (4 counts), a Class X Felony

· Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (4 counts), a Class 2 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (100 to 500 Grams), a Class 4 Felony

· Aggravated Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor

Armoska is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.