Law enforcement uses chemicals to peacefully end Dixon hotel standoff

Police say 29-year-old Steven Armoska is a habitual criminal who threatened a person at...
Police say 29-year-old Steven Armoska is a habitual criminal who threatened a person at gunpoint Sunday morning at the Magnuson Hotel in Dixon(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement in Lee County use a chemical agent to end a standoff with a Rock Falls man in a Dixon hotel. Dispatch received a call around 9:30 Sunday morning that a man threatened someone with a gun at the Magnuson Hotel on Illinois Route 2. Investigators say that incident led to a standoff with 29-year-old Steven Armoska who was staying at a room in the hotel. The standoff lasted into the afternoon when officers decided to deploy a chemical agent into the room and it led to a peaceful surrender. Police found several guns and drugs in the Armoska’s hotel room.

Steven Armoska was charged with the following offenses:

· Armed Habitual Criminal (4 counts), a Class X Felony

· Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (4 counts), a Class 2 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony

· Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (100 to 500 Grams), a Class 4 Felony

· Aggravated Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor

Armoska is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of her tent.
Generous stranger gifts displaced Illinois woman a home on wheels
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison...
Firefighters battle commercial fire on Harrison Avenue in Rockford
Rockford woman hospitalized after reportedly brandishing a weapon
Rockford woman hospitalized after reportedly brandishing a weapon

Latest News

Despite a lower number of local volunteers the Winnebago County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle...
Winnebago County Red Kettle Campaign seeing more donations despite less volunteers
Dozens of Rockford area residents braved rain and cold weather to attended Lockwood Park’s...
Rockford’s Lockwood Park adds cow to its Winter Holi-Neigh event
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony