GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer

FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the area may have lost their fear of people.(National Park Service)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 67-year-old woman suffered significant injuries after she was gored by a buck outside her home Saturday night.

The woman told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers that she had just stepped out her front door when a small mule deer rushed at her. She managed to scramble back inside her home, but not before she was pierced in the leg.

“Luckily, the victim was able to get back into her home and call her husband for help. She sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a press release.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, when officers went to the woman’s home, they found bird feeders on the property.

“The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day,” Mike Brown, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife area manager in the region, said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife added that after the attack, two young bucks were seen sparring in the yard.

WARNING: Some may find the photos provided by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the woman’s wounds graphic.

The woman suffered a severe puncture wound and bruising.
The woman suffered a severe puncture wound and bruising.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The incident happened in the town of Silver Cliff, which is located 55 miles west of Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown added in the release. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are now looking for the deer. If located, it will be euthanized.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Photo of her tent.
Generous stranger gifts displaced Illinois woman a home on wheels
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison...
Firefighters battle commercial fire on Harrison Avenue in Rockford
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Palestinians loot a humanitarian aid truck as it crossed into the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday,...
Defense Secretary Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza
The Israeli military says they found the "biggest" Hamas tunnel in Gaza. (CNN, Israel Defense...
Israel claims forces show new evidence of large Hamas tunnels
The race to come to terms on a border deal before the end of the year may be unlikely. (CNN,...
Senate, White House rushing to reach border deal
Officials say a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off...
RAW: Car crashes into SUV from Biden's motorcade