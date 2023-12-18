Frigid wind chills expected to start the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front is expected to make it’s entrance into the stateline after midnight. This will bring a small chance for some flurries, but I don’t expect anything to stick. This cold front will however bring frigid air and gusty winds. Wind gusts can reach up to 35 mph tonight with lows in the mid-20s.

Tonight a cold front enters the area brining snow chances and strong winds (DJ Baker)

Windy and cold conditions remain the entirety of Monday, with winds even getting stronger as some gusts can reach up to 40 mph. Highs are in the upper to middle 20s, making this wind dramatically drop our wind chills as they will struggle to get to double digits. The only saving grace is we will see the sun more tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning we will be lucky if our wind chills reach double digits (DJ Baker)

Winds begin to weaken after the midnight hour on Monday night, but clear skies are going to further drop our temperatures as lows are in the middle teens.

Overnight Monday, our winds calm down but clear skies will make our lows drop to the mid-teens (DJ Baker)

Tuesday we remain mostly sunny, with a few wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs are in the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will see some sunshine with a cloud or two (DJ Baker)

Warmth returns starting Wednesday as we get back into the mid-40s due to southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph, and mostly sunny skies.

Strong southerly winds allow our temperatures to warm back up for the foreseeable future. (DJ Baker)

That warmth remains through the foreseeable future with this weekend looking to be in the upper 40s.

Warmth is expected for quite some time (DJ Baker)

