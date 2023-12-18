Exotic snack shop to bring array of cultures to Rockford

Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.
Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.(Culture Crunch Facebook page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Food enthusiasts can look forward to a new storefront in the Rockford-area that will feature tastes from a round the world.

Culture Crunch, an exotic snack and soda shop, is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St. between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

The new business has yet to release an opening date but hopes to create a culinary bridge, offering a way to experience diverse cultures from the Forest City.

“Our store will be a place where community, culture, and culinary exploration come together,” Robert K. said, a Culture Crunch team member. “Whether it’s a familiar flavor from one’s homeland or a new taste discovery, we aim to provide an enriching experience to all our customers.”

