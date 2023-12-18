Dementia-friendly screening of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ will allow talking during the film

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape Community Services will host a “no-shush” matinee screening of a popular Christmas movie to commemorate Rockford’s designation as a Dementia-friendly community.

Theaters always show videos before a movie that tell the audience to be considerate of others and remain quiet during the film. The showing is meant to offer a place where people living with Dementia can talk, react, or move around if necessary in a safe environment while they enjoy the movie.

The complimentary screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at AMC Showplace 16.

A limited number of tickets are still available. To reserve a seat, call Joy at 815-963-1609.

