Dementia-friendly screening of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ will allow talking during the film
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape Community Services will host a “no-shush” matinee screening of a popular Christmas movie to commemorate Rockford’s designation as a Dementia-friendly community.
Theaters always show videos before a movie that tell the audience to be considerate of others and remain quiet during the film. The showing is meant to offer a place where people living with Dementia can talk, react, or move around if necessary in a safe environment while they enjoy the movie.
The complimentary screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at AMC Showplace 16.
A limited number of tickets are still available. To reserve a seat, call Joy at 815-963-1609.
