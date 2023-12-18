Dementia-friendly screening of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ will allow talking during the film

Theater generic
Theater generic(MGN)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape Community Services will host a “no-shush” matinee screening of a popular Christmas movie to commemorate Rockford’s designation as a Dementia-friendly community.

Theaters always show videos before a movie that tell the audience to be considerate of others and remain quiet during the film. The showing is meant to offer a place where people living with Dementia can talk, react, or move around if necessary in a safe environment while they enjoy the movie.

The complimentary screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at AMC Showplace 16.

A limited number of tickets are still available. To reserve a seat, call Joy at 815-963-1609.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Photo of her tent.
Generous stranger gifts displaced Illinois woman a home on wheels
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
Police say 29-year-old Steven Armoska is a habitual criminal who threatened a person at...
Law enforcement uses chemicals to peacefully end Dixon hotel standoff
Sons of Rockford restaurant owner face arson charges

Latest News

Culture Crunch is slated to open in the shopping center at 5846 E. State St., Rockford.
Exotic snack shop to bring array of cultures to Rockford
Mercyhealth donates holiday meal essentials to Rockford Rescue Mission
Mercyhealth donates holiday meal essentials to Rockford Rescue Mission
Tollway crews close the ramp around 2:45 p.m. Monday to allow a tow truck access to the semi.
Belvidere Oasis entrance blocked after semi-truck stuck in ditch
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mary’s Market launches limited-time holiday offer to Rockford area