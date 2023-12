ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northwest winds 15 - 25 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH today will make it feel like the teens. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 20′s. Down to around 18 tonight with clear skies. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. 40′s are back for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.