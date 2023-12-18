Belvidere Oasis entrance blocked after semi-truck stuck in ditch

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists headed eastbound on I-90 will not have access to the oasis entrance in Belvidere for a short period Monday while crews work the scene of a traffic incident.

The eastbound entrance of the Belvidere Oasis is temporarily blocked after a semi-truck and trailer went off the access road and into a ditch.

Tollway crews closed the ramp around 2:45 p.m. to allow tow access to the vehicle.

No word yet on what cause the truck to roll off the road or if there are any injuries.

