Rockford’s Lockwood Park adds cow to its Winter Holi-Neigh event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford area residents braved rain and cold weather to attended Lockwood Park’s Holi-Neigh event Saturday afternoon.

Residents got the chance to get their pictures taken with a horse and even a cow, which was new for this season. The rainy conditions forced the event to cancel their wagon rides, but attendees could still talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional activities offered include crafts, hot chocolate, live music and games.

The parks Program Supervisor Nicole Cabe says the cow was a big hit in its first year at the event.

“People have been commenting on how big the cows are. They haven’t been up close to a cow to know how big they are. They are big and gentle animals and everyone’s enjoying meeting Moon and Zoro and our horses too.”

