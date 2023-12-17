Rockford’s Lockwood Park adds cow to its Winter Holi-Neigh event

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford area residents braved rain and cold weather to attended Lockwood Park’s Holi-Neigh event Saturday afternoon.

Residents got the chance to get their pictures taken with a horse and even a cow, which was new for this season. The rainy conditions forced the event to cancel their wagon rides, but attendees could still talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional activities offered include crafts, hot chocolate, live music and games.

The parks Program Supervisor Nicole Cabe says the cow was a big hit in its first year at the event.

“People have been commenting on how big the cows are. They haven’t been up close to a cow to know how big they are. They are big and gentle animals and everyone’s enjoying meeting Moon and Zoro and our horses too.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Photo of her tent.
Generous stranger gifts displaced Illinois woman a home on wheels
Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison...
Firefighters battle commercial fire on Harrison Avenue in Rockford
Police lights
Belvidere man hurt in rollover accident

Latest News

200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
Some stateline residents are choosing to create Christmas gifts this year, rather than...
Locals make Christmas gifts from the heart
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony