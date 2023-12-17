Patchy fog Sunday morning with a frigid Monday in waiting

By DJ Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Overnight tonight you may find it hard to see as fog starts to develop. The fog will be quite patchy as some areas could be fine while others have visibilities under a half of a mile. If you encounter any fog make sure to slow down while driving. Other than that we will stay cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Overnight tonight we could see some foggy conditions. At times we could have below a half a...
Overnight tonight we could see some foggy conditions. At times we could have below a half a mile for visibility(DJ Baker)

Sunday morning fog chances remain, clearing out by 10 a.m. We will be mostly cloudy with a westerly wind. Highs are in the middle to lower 40s.

Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy but warm
Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy but warm(DJ Baker)

Sunday night our winds take a dramatic shift in speed and direction. Our winds will be from the northwest, blowing up to 35 mph. This will quickly drop our temperatures to the upper 20s. There is also a slim chance for snowfall Sunday night. If there is any snowfall, it won’t stick as our ground will be much too warm. However, with such high winds visibility might be an issue.

Sunday night we could see a flurry or two, but nothing should stick
Sunday night we could see a flurry or two, but nothing should stick(DJ Baker)

Monday is going to be frigid in comparison to this past week. Highs are in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the lower teens with a few plays feeling like the single digits. We can thank northwesterly wind gusts up to 40 mph. At least we will get more sunshine as we will have partly cloudy skies.

Monday our wind chills could reach the single digits, so make sure to bundle up
Monday our wind chills could reach the single digits, so make sure to bundle up(DJ Baker)
Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on Monday
Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on Monday(DJ Baker)

The cold sticks around on Tuesday, but our winds mellow out.

Wednesday we return to a warm pattern as highs jump back into the 40s.

Warmth returns starting Wednesday and stays for quite some time
Warmth returns starting Wednesday and stays for quite some time(DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

