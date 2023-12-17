Locals make Christmas gifts from the heart

(WIFR) - Some stateline residents are choosing to create Christmas gifts this year, rather than purchase them.

Despite the National Retail Federation’s prediction that retail sales will see a significant jump this holiday season, many people are taking to their creative roots to give their loved ones that perfect gift.

“There’s originality in something you can make yourself, it’s more authentic, there’s a sense of that character of the person put into the gift like there’s a uniqueness versus buying something commercially or processed.,” Timothy Marqua, a local resident says.

Tonya Hardy owns Happily Handmade 815 in Oregon, IL. Her store specializes in all hand-made goods, and even teaches customers how to make their own personalized gifts. Every Saturday in December, Hardy holds a Make-n-Take event where employees take customers step by step through assembling felt snowmen, painting clay ornaments, building pinecone bird feeders, and much more. Hardy says that even if you don’t think you have a creative bone in your body, anyone can make a gift from the heart.

“Whenever you’re making them, you pour yourself into them and you’re giving more than just an object to somebody, you’re giving something that you actually made,” Hardy says. “You can actually make something and still be able to have the gift of giving by feeling accomplished. Its more special.”

The NRF projected that more than $5 trillion will be spent in retail sales this Christmas. Local resident Carol Keller says even though she enjoys the art of hand-made gifts, when buying a gift in-store, she prefers to support local businesses.

“It reminds me of Rockford, you know, I can say well this came from my hometown, and it just means more than just going out to the store and buying something,” Keller says.

When creating a gift for a loved one, locals say play to your strengths. Whether its arts and crafts or baking, your hobbies could be the key to a perfect gift.

