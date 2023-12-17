Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day, which included a wreath laying ceremony at Belvidere Cemetery.

This local event is an expansion of a tradition which started at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992. Belvidere’s was one of more than 3,700 locations worldwide to participate in this year’s event.

More than 915 wreaths were placed on the headstones of fallen service members who were laid to rest at Belvidere Cemetery. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide non-profit whose mission is to remember, honor, and teach to ensure the memory of those who served our country is never forgotten.

This is the second year Belvidere’s done this ceremony.

“We’ve been trying for about nine years now to get it here and we were able to. It’s just to honor the Veterans who have given so much and their families to honor them in a very special way during the holidays. It was more than we had last year and even on a a dreary day people still came out to honor the Veterans, so that means a lot to us,” says American Legion Boone Post 77 Auxiliary President Ann Niles.

