200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are in the season of giving and with Christmas more than a week away, 200 turkeys were handed out to local residents in need Saturday morning at the Ellis Elementary School parking lot.

This is a partnership between State Rep. Maurice West, Meridian Health and West Side Church of God in Christ. Turkeys were handed out on a first-come first serve basis and most of them were gone within the first hour. Organizers say they enjoy helping out the community to ensure everyone can have a warm meal on their tables this holiday season.

“Especially this time of year, they put all their focus on helping their children, helping their loved ones and maybe just even surviving the moment. and having a chance to make sure they have a good Christmas meal is really important to people and we are glad to be able to do that,” says West Side Church Pastor Maurice West.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Photo of her tent.
Generous stranger gifts displaced Illinois woman a home on wheels
Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison...
Firefighters battle commercial fire on Harrison Avenue in Rockford
Police lights
Belvidere man hurt in rollover accident

Latest News

200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season
Some stateline residents are choosing to create Christmas gifts this year, rather than...
Locals make Christmas gifts from the heart
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
Belvidere Cemetery hosts wreath laying ceremony
Some stateline residents are choosing to create Christmas gifts this year, rather than...
Locals make Christmas gifts from the heart
Rockford’s Lockwood Park adds cow photo to its Winter Holi-Neigh event
Rockford’s Lockwood Park adds cow photo to its Winter Holi-Neigh event