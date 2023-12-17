200 turkeys given away to Rockford resident in need this holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are in the season of giving and with Christmas more than a week away, 200 turkeys were handed out to local residents in need Saturday morning at the Ellis Elementary School parking lot.

This is a partnership between State Rep. Maurice West, Meridian Health and West Side Church of God in Christ. Turkeys were handed out on a first-come first serve basis and most of them were gone within the first hour. Organizers say they enjoy helping out the community to ensure everyone can have a warm meal on their tables this holiday season.

“Especially this time of year, they put all their focus on helping their children, helping their loved ones and maybe just even surviving the moment. and having a chance to make sure they have a good Christmas meal is really important to people and we are glad to be able to do that,” says West Side Church Pastor Maurice West.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.