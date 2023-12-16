Solstice Science: Interesting facts about our shortest and longest days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winter solstice is rapidly approaching and with it’s arrival, our days will start to grow longer.

December 21 is the winter solstice and it is our shortest day, with only 9 hours 5 minutes and 10 seconds of daylight.

A common myth is that our seasons are caused by our proximity to the sun, but the earth’s tilt is the cause. We are tilted 23 degrees on our axis and when we are in the winter months, the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun.

During our summer, the northern hemisphere is pointed towards the sun giving us more daylight. This is when the earth is the farthest away from the sun.

June, 21 is our summer solstice and the longest day of the year. We get 15 hours 16 minutes and 27 seconds of daylight. If you thought that is a long time its nothing compared to a cool phenomena called midnight sun. If you stood on the north pole, you would not have a night. The sun does not drop below the horizon giving the north pole multiple straight days of daylight without a sunset.

The inverse of this is just as cool. During the winter solstice, the north pole does not have any daylight. This is called polar night and it receives little to no direct sunlight for eleven weeks! Could you imagine close to three months in total darkness?

The poles only get one sunrise and sunset. They occur on the equinoxes where neither pole receives direct sunlight, and the equator is directly facing the sun. These happen around March 21, and September 21.

