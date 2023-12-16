Rockford woman hospitalized after reportedly brandishing a weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman could face charges after she is released from medical care Friday for reportedly brandishing a weapon at a Rockford apartment complex.

Police dispatched Thursday night to the 4300 block of Terrace View Lane for a weapons investigation. On the scene, they found a woman who police said would be taken to the Winnebago County jail after she received medical attention.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman at this time.

The scene is cleared and she is being transported to a local hospital and will be lodged in the County Jail upon her release. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 15, 2023

More information about the incident is expected in the coming days.

