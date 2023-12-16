Rock Valley College students receive one-day forklift certifications

BELIVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Local students got to experience a day in the life of a forklift operator Friday, hoping to expand their skill sets for future careers.

In just one day, nine Rock Valley College students between the ages of 18 and 24 developed hands-on forklifting skills, including operation and safety procedures. The program opens doors to various trades and realistic job opportunities after completion.

Course instructor Rob Boeke has been running this course at RVC for five years. The idea is to make students accessible to any job these earned qualifications can prepare them for.

“They know that hey, they’re here for this job. This is what they want to do, this is the career field they wanted to pick and so those folks tend to stay longer and that’s what employers want, they don’t want turnover,” Boeke says.

Five RVC programs including forklifting were expanded by a $394,000 grant from the Illinois Community College Board. The grant covered the cost of class fees, giving anyone in the approved age range a free course that goes towards college credit, and earns them a certificate of completion in just one day.

“The biggest thing is not just getting them into the forklifting, not just getting them into the trades but getting them a skill period that will help them into any career,” Ryan Russell, trades grant recruiter says. “If it’s not a forklifting job then we’re going to find them a job period. Kind of our goal is to guarantee an interview.”

Nico Mikos took the course to achieve a new skill and find out what path is best suited for him. Recommending the class to anyone wanting to build up their resumes, he compares the experience of driving a forklift, with the experience of controlling a go-kart.

“People who are maybe low income they can have the opportunity to try out something for free. But they get to expand their horizons instead of, you know, having to work at maybe a minimum wage job, so it’s always better to expand their horizons.”

Russell says the goal of these programs is to help as many people as possible. If you are interested in a grant-funded program at Rock Valley College, like forklifting, he says contact him at r.russell@rockvalleycollege.edu.

