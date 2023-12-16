Rain to return to the Stateline Saturday, taste of winter to follow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second straight day, and for already the fourth time in the month of December, temperatures reached the 50s in the Stateline Friday. To give some context, a typical December averages just two such days. We’ve already doubled that, and there’s still more than half of the month ahead of us!

We won’t reach the 50s on Saturday. That’s due to the fact rain’s on the way, and perhaps quite a bit of it. Modeling has slowed down rain’s arrival a bit, now projecting and early to mid-morning arrival of scattered showers, with a steadier, more widespread rain to follow from late morning through mid to late afternoon. Rain figures to come to an end by early Saturday evening. As for temperatures, we’ll top out in the middle 40s, though a breeze may make it feel several degrees cooler.

Rain is likely for the first half of Saturday, though on a somewhat scattered basis. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will likely hold on for much of the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should wrap up rather quickly by Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to stick around Sunday, though some filtered sunshine isn’t out of the question by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue their downward trend, albeit slightly. Highs on Sunday are to reach 44°, which is still a good ten degrees above normal.

Clouds are likely to stick around for most, if not all of Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A much stronger cold front then drops through the area Sunday night. It won’t bring precipitation, but it will tug down a much colder, Canadian airmass, allowing the Stateline to witness its coldest temperatures of the month thus far. Despite sunshine being a bit more prominently featured Monday, high temperatures will fail to crack 30° for the first time this December. What’s more, wind chills may remain in the teens throughout the day, thanks to winds out of the northwest that may gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

Sun will return Monday, though chilly northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately for snow lovers, this cold is not to be accompanied by any wintry precipitation, and the chilly air is only around for a one day visit. Temperatures are to rebound to near 40° Tuesday, and we’ll remain in the 40s or 50s every day through Christmas Day. That doesn’t bode well for our White Christmas chances, which we’ve now dropped to 5%.

The chances for a White Christmas are shrinking by the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Long range forecasts continue to have all the calling cards of an El Nino winter. Above normal temperatures are forecast during the December 21-25, December 23-29, and December 30-January 12 time periods. While the first two of those time windows may see above normal precipitation, most, if not all of the precipitation will come as rain, not snow. It’s safe to say Winter remains on hold for most of the nation, including here in the Stateline.

Above normal temperatures are likely to persist through the better part of the next month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.