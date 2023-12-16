Mercyhealth donates dinner options to Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday morning, Rockford Rescue Mission will send a truck to Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton.

The truck will be picking up turkeys, hams, vegan options and pumpkin pies donated by Illinois–Mercyhealth partners. Mercyhealth offered the dinner options as a holiday gift.

Many partners chose to donate the food to local charities instead of taking the food home. Approximately 165 turkeys, 180 hams, 40 vegan options and 25 pumpkin pies will be donated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.