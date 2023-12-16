Freeport auto dealer reacts to CARS Act vote

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Some rights for drivers locally and nationwide could be in jeopardy if the U.S. Senate shoots down the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act.

The U.S. House approved the CARS Act in early December which would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from setting standards only all-electric vehicles can achieve. This is in response to a proposed rule from the Biden administration that would allow the EPA to mandate certain technologies or engines in all vehicles.

It would also call for allowing two-thirds of new car sales and half of new truck sales to be all-electric in the next decade.

“It’s not about selling cars, it’s become political,” says Barkau Freeport Dealership President Rick Barkau. “The manufacturers were trying to bet on what the future was going to be due to the fact that the government was pushing them.”

Barkau says it’s important to give customers the freedom to choose what car they want to drive.

“Our average customer around here probably drives about 18,000 miles a year, because you have to go somewhere,” says Barkau. “What works in California, or New York City or Maine, or Arizona doesn’t necessarily pertain to what we do in Northwest Illinois,”

Barkau says if you break down on the road with a gas-powered car, chances are you can get help from a nearby gas station. When an all-electric vehicle breaks down those drivers could be out of luck.

“We’re not there as a country to say okay, we’re going to mandate 70% of the cars and by 2035 We want all of them built that way,” says Barkau. “You go to work every day you should have the choice to buy what you want to buy.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.