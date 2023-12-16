Firefighters battle commercial fire on Harrison Avenue in Rockford

Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison...
Crews dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to a large warehouse fire near the area of Harrison Avenue and Eleventh Street in Rockford.(Brea Walters)
By Meghan Schobinger and Brea Walters
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters are on the scene Friday of a fully engulfed warehouse fire on Harrison Avenue with flames reportedly reaching through the roof.

Just minutes before the report, crews responded to an apartment fire in the area of Eleventh Street and Harrison Avenue.

Crews dispatched to the area just after 6:30 p.m. with the apartment fire being downgraded at the same time as the warehouse fire was being called in.

Rockford police shared information via social media advising residents to avoid the area:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

