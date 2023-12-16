Durand woman creates stuffed animals with 3D-printed medical devices

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman teams up with a UK man to create stuffed animals with 3D-printed medical devices on them to put smiles on the faces of children who wear these devices.

Carolyn Robbins says she calls them ‘Battle Buddies’ because the children with these medical devices are going through a battle. she is the only person in the United States who can do this.

“These kids are on a journey and it’s not the easiest for them and their families to be on.”

Robbins started her portable stuffed animal business called WC (World’s Coolest) Build a Buddy roughly three years ago in Durand. She also owns 3D Toy Shop USA: A non-profit that makes plush pals that look like people with medical devices so everyone can have a toy that looks like them. She can also do surgeries on these animals.

A man from the UK makes and ships these devices to Robbins. Since she started this in April 2023 it has brought smiles to more than 100 little heroes and their families. To raise awareness about these unique stuffed animals, Robbins will have a pop-up event between one p.m. and five p.m. on Saturday at 217 N. Center St. in Durand.

The first 25 people at Saturday’s event also have a chance to win some holiday treats. One of them has a gift certificate for a free stuffed animal.

“We have had so many parents get in touch with us saying that it was a battle every night to get the boots on the child or to get the child to wear the hearing aids. Now that they have their battle buddy to put the same things on. It makes it more normal for them.”

Regardless if the buyer wants a medical device for their furry friend, Robbins says the cost is the same. Those who can afford one can buy it through a link. For those who can’t buy one, that’s where a GoFundMe comes into play.

“If I can bring a little bit of sunshine or make him smile a little bit or make it a little bit easier for him. It just makes me feel so much so good.”

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has one of these stuffed animals. Capaldi has Tourettes so the man in the UK made him one with a hand that vibrates.

