Didier Greenhouses donates wreath to LZ Peace Memorial

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the holidays may be a time to spend with family and friends, some families may not have their loved ones at home.

One veteran’s club remembers those who are currently serving, served or died for our country by donating a wreath at the LZ Peace Memorial.

The wreath was made by Didier Greenhouses. They also donated poinsettias to the veterans.

