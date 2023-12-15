Your car and the cold: A bad combination for the stateline’s wallets

STATELINE (WIFR) - Over the past month or two, you may have noticed your car needs to be filled up more often. You’re not alone, as the cold weather has a big impact on our car’s fuel economy.

Cold temperatures and your engine don’t mix. Your engine wants to be around 210 degrees Fahrenheit to burn fuel efficiently and run with less friction. When the engine is cold, it doesn’t run as well. To help get better gas mileage, AAA recommends combining your trips to reduce driving with a cold engine.

Cold air is also denser, which increases the amount of aerodynamic drag your car experiences. This means your vehicle may guzzle more gas, particularly when you travel at higher speeds, like on the highway. To improve your car’s aerodynamics, you can remove any accessories like rooftop cargo or bicycle racks.

Gas blends change in the winter. Butane is used in the winter blend to help your car start due to its ability to ignite under cooler conditions. Butane isn’t as fuel efficient as other gasoline components, but it is cheaper. That’s why winter blend gas is cheaper than summer blend, although you may need to fill up more often.

A common myth during the winter is that you need to let your car idle for a few minutes before driving. Experts say this is unnecessary and just wastes fuel. They recommend only letting the engine idle for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt. An exception to this recommendation is when you need to defrost your windshield and clear it of snow and ice. Allowing the heat to aid in ice or snow removal is worth the extra few cents in gas.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.