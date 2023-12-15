Winnebago County Board passes 2 new grants to curb crime in the stateline

Cracking down on one of Winnebago County’s greatest issues and preventing kids from committing crimes before they end up serving time.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
In 2024, the stateline will see the impact of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative (PSN) and the Violent Crime Reduction in Illinois Communities Program (VCRIC). The two grants are passed unanimously by the board Wednesday night, placing an emphasis on preventing crime in the county.

“The work that they do accompanied with the work that is being done, I’m going to tell you, it just doesn’t get any better,” said Winnebago County 16th district representative Jean Crosby.

Teaming up with the YMCA of Rock River Valley, the PSN initiative targets kids ages 7-17 who have witnessed or been victims to domestic or sexual violence.

“This is to provide them with the resources they need before they end up in the system, to address the trauma before it becomes a problem,” said Marlana Dokken, the Director of the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives.

Helping former offenders get a start on their life again after prison, that is what the VCRIC program was created for.

“If we can rehabilitate individuals so they don’t go back on the streets and commit crimes, then we have a true obligation to get them to that point, for the people within our community who truly need those services,” Crosby said.

PSN is a nationwide initiative launched in 2001. It is coordinated by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in 94 federal judicial districts across all 50 states.

