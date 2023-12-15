A soggy Saturday is instore for the stateline

STATELINE. (WIFR) - We are in for another treat of day today. We have started to cloud over, which is a bummer, but temperature wise it’s quite nice. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a 50 degree temperature not out of the question.

This afternoon remains quite warm despite the cloudy conditions (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight clouds remain but they help keep us warmer. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s.

Overnight tonight cloud cover helps us stay in the upper 30s (DJ Baker)

You’ll need an umbrella and possibly your rain boots Saturday as it’s going to be a wet one. A low pressure system passes in Wisconsin brining us an all day rain. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter to a half of an inch. Highs drop down to the lower 40s.

Rainfall tomorrow could total anywhere from a quarter of an inch up to a half of an inch (DJ Baker)

Rain enters the statline just after day light and continues through the day (DJ Baker)

Saturday night the rain stops but the clouds stay. Again clouds will keep our lows in the upper 30s.

Overnight Saturday remains cloudy but warm (DJ Baker)

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with a chance for sunshine to peak through every now and then. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but we could get lucky with sunshine later in the afternoon (DJ Baker)

The winter coats have gotten a nice break the past few weeks, but on Monday you might have to break them out once more. The upper level trough that is brining the rain tomorrow exits our area Monday. This will shift our winds to be from the north with some wind gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph. This will drop our highs to below freezing with wind chill temperatures in the lower teens. The silver lining lies in the fact that Monday will see more sunshine.

A strong northwesterly wind will drop temeperatures to the 30 degree mark with wind chills in the lower teens (DJ Baker)

The cold won’t last long as high pressure starts to grow over the stateline Tuesday raising our temperatures back to above normal. Especially later in the week we can see the return of upper 40s.

After a cold start to next week, temperatures raise once again to well above normal (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.