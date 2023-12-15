Societal changes impact the way we Christmas carol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As times change, the way we Christmas carol must adjust too.

As groups gather to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear, it is no wonder the word “caroling” is synonymous with the holiday. But breaking away from the 13 century tradition, the pandemic forced caroling to take on alternative means of cheer. Some songbirds were even silenced altogether.

“If you could help support people that at least are out caroling with the idea that you know they are trying to build community and try to build some type of fellowship together with other human beings through music and through caroling,” Pastor Scott Stolberg of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church says.

Margot Stedman with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra blames societal isolation for the lack of carolers. Despite circumstances like COVID-19 driving people apart, the art of music is a tool to bring people back together.

“Anytime that you are at a performance, whether you are participating by caroling or playing an instrument, or you’re just listening. You’re having a shared experience with the people in the room with you. The human voice is the only instrument that we all carry with us,” Stedman says.

Taking advantage of new opportunities to spread cheer, on Sunday, Our Savior’s Church is using carol-by-phone to reach as many people as possible. But when the phones stop ringing, the carolers will take to tradition and knock on the doors of nearby community members.

“Caroling has been, you know, one of those things that bring communities together. And we’re going to have phone numbers of all the people that we might have seen and other people that we knew were homebound and we’re going to carol for them.”

Spreading a little extra cheer, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra is performing at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at 7:30.

