Societal changes impact the way we Christmas carol

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As times change, the way we Christmas carol must adjust too.

As groups gather to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear, it is no wonder the word “caroling” is synonymous with the holiday. But breaking away from the 13 century tradition, the pandemic forced caroling to take on alternative means of cheer. Some songbirds were even silenced altogether.

“If you could help support people that at least are out caroling with the idea that you know they are trying to build community and try to build some type of fellowship together with other human beings through music and through caroling,” Pastor Scott Stolberg of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church says.

Margot Stedman with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra blames societal isolation for the lack of carolers. Despite circumstances like COVID-19 driving people apart, the art of music is a tool to bring people back together.

“Anytime that you are at a performance, whether you are participating by caroling or playing an instrument, or you’re just listening. You’re having a shared experience with the people in the room with you. The human voice is the only instrument that we all carry with us,” Stedman says.

Taking advantage of new opportunities to spread cheer, on Sunday, Our Savior’s Church is using carol-by-phone to reach as many people as possible. But when the phones stop ringing, the carolers will take to tradition and knock on the doors of nearby community members.

“Caroling has been, you know, one of those things that bring communities together. And we’re going to have phone numbers of all the people that we might have seen and other people that we knew were homebound and we’re going to carol for them.”

Spreading a little extra cheer, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra is performing at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at 7:30.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond identified as missing teen Brissa Romero
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Adrian Ryder, 24- of Rockford, was taken into custody Tuesday and lodged at the Winnebago...
Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse to a child

Latest News

Photo of a Snoopy ornament Alyssa Noonen created.
Rockford burn survivor heals through her art
For children with autism, the holidays can cause sensory overload. Sensory events look to...
Creating a sensory-friendly holiday for children with autism
Photo of a tooth ornament Alyssa Noonen created
Rockford burn survivor returns to her art more than two years later
As times change, the way we Christmas carol must adjust too.
Societal changes impact the way we Christmas carol