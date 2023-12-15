Rockford recognized as a dementia friendly community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford becomes the first community in northern Illinois to be recognized as a dementia-friendly neighborhood by Dementia Friendly America.

Rockford joins more than 400 other cities, towns, villages and neighborhoods in more than forty states where community members come together to learn more about dementia and provide better support and services for those suffering from it.

Several organizations created a dementia-friendly task force to help meet those initiatives, including Lifescape Community Services, Mercyhealth Hospice and the city of Rockford.

