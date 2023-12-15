Rockford burn survivor heals through her art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 50% of her body covered in burns, Alyssa Noonen says she knew her scars would not stop her from doing what she loves the most.

“I healed a lot quicker than anybody expected. I was pronounced brain damaged when I first arrived at the hospital,” Alyssa says.

February 12, 2021 is a day she never forgets. It’s been almost three years since an accidental fire in DeKalb turned her world upside down.

“At 3 in the morning we woke up and there was just like an immediate sense of danger and that we needed to get out. I was never in a fire, it was basically like being baked in an oven,” she recalls.

Alyssa and her boyfriend, who she was living with at the time, rushed to the front door of their apartment to escape but were forced to turn back around once they realized flames had consumed the exit. As a last resort, the couple attempted to rush to the bedroom window as an alternative exit, but Alyssa lost her boyfriend in the thick smoke. She says her boyfriend punched the window and got out but she wasn’t as lucky―Alyssa passed out from smoke inhalation.

“I was in a coma as well so waking up and my hands were like completely bandaged,” she says, “My hands were not functional whatsoever. They thought about even amputating my hands at one point. Literally my only goal after going through all of that was to find my way back to pottery.”

Alyssa had to stop doing what she loved because she risked bacterial infection in her burn scars. She says the only issue was pottery was easier to make, rather than paint because she couldn’t make a fist.

None of that stopped her though. She used her limitations as motivation to get behind the potters wheel where she now sits at Three Ravens in Rockford as a resident artists and business social media manager.

“Right now, I’m making work for a winter pop up at the Real Beautiful You space off of Main, that’s coming up in January.”

She says her artistic inspiration comes from other artists, and some of her favorite ornaments to make are worms, teeth, Snoopy and pickles.

Alyssa says she used TikTok as an escape and recalls posting her first video describing her accident went viral. Now, she uses TikTok as a form of therapy and says it’s been the one thing that’s helped her heal.

“I had a really, really quick recovery. Not that it was easy by any means, “ she admits, “Having your life change that drastically, so quickly, was really difficult. I would say mentally is was a lot more tricky than the physical.”

She says most burn survivors undergo follow-up surgeries down the line, but she’s been lucky enough to heal 100%.

Anyone interested in buying one of Alyssa’s ornaments can follow her link or check out her creations at the Winter Pop-up shop on January 21, 2024 in Rockford.

