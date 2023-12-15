Orangeville goes for the Pearl City Holiday Tournament Title, Lewin battles for third place

Our first holiday tournament is in the books
By Gia Lanci
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you can believe it our first holiday tournament is in the books as the Pearl City Tournament finals were today with a myriad of teams. Thursday was the fight for the title as #3 undefeated Orangeville took on the Morrison Fillies. While Lena-Winslow fought Warren for the

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond identified as missing teen Brissa Romero
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Adrian Ryder, 24- of Rockford, was taken into custody Tuesday and lodged at the Winnebago...
Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse to a child

Latest News

Hereau’s fourth quarter heroics help lift #5 Scales Mound past South Beloit
Hereau’s heroics in 4th quarter help lift #5 Scales Mound past South Beloit
Hononegah soccer standout Molly Hughes signs NLI to join Illinois State University
Hononegah soccer standout Molly Hughes signs NLI to join Illinois State University
Guilford looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted East
Guilford looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted East
Olivia Robinson signs
Hononegah’s Olivia Robinson signs to Southwestern Michigan College