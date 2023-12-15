Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize
Assault weapons ban
Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
Adrian Ryder, 24- of Rockford, was taken into custody Tuesday and lodged at the Winnebago...
Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Rockford recognized as a dementia friendly community
Rockford recognized as a dementia friendly community
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations