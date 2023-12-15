Grand Victorian community spreads holiday cheer with carols

By Forrest Nelson
Dec. 15, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents at Grand Victorian of Rockford get into the holiday spirit with Christmas carols.

An in-house choir was formed by some of the residents which is a first for the living center.

The performance was part of the Grand Victorian’s Christmas party which was open to residents, families of residents and the staff.

Organizers say it reminded the residents of being younger singing carols and other holiday memories.

