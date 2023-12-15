December 10-16 marks ‘Dog and Cat Adoption Week’ in Illinois

Pritzker toured the Anti-Cruelty Society’s Dog Adoption Center and Clinic alongside ACS staff...
Pritzker toured the Anti-Cruelty Society's Dog Adoption Center and Clinic alongside ACS staff and local leadership.(Office of the Governor)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Dogs and cats up for adoption in Illinois are in the spotlight this week as state leaders recognize their need for a loving home.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker proclaimed Dec. 10-16 “Dog and Cat Adoption Week” in Illinois.

The governor visited Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society’s (ACS) Dog Adoption Center and Clinic, 157 W. Grand Ave., to commemorate 125 years of the organization’s advocacy and support of animals in need.

Pritzker toured the adoption center and clinic alongside ACS staff and local leadership and encouraged all Illinoisans to consider adoption.

The ACS has waived all adoption fees during the month of December in the spirit of the holiday season.

It is Chicago’s oldest and largest, private, unlimited stay humane society, and services help over 50,000 animals and humans every year.

