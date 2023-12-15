Creating a sensory-friendly holiday for children with autism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For children with autism, the holidays can cause sensory overload. Sensory events look to minimize that risk.

Bright lights, loud sounds and long lines to meet the jolly man in red can cause high anxiety for kids with autism. Events like Sensory Santa adhere to the specific requests of families looking to make each holiday with their child count. Easterseals Program Manager Lori Davie says these events make sure every child feels included during the holidays.

“Every child deserves to have an experience, whether it’s with Santa or for whatever their beliefs are during the holiday season so just taking the time and effort that message important to parents. It’s all about inclusion,” Davie says.

Exploring different options for a child with autism is the best way to celebrate the holidays without overexposure. Caravel Autism Health clinic director Katie Check says it is important to be aware of the specific things that each child does not tolerate and make accommodations as necessary. When going to holiday events, she says its essential to make the hosts aware of any necessary changes.

“We want all kids on the spectrum to not hate the holidays because it is a precious time for families,” Check says. “Having Santa Claus come into the building to expose them to that playing Christmas music and just kind of making them more aware of what’s happening.”

Despite many local groups throwing their own Sensory Santa events, the opportunities are often limited for many stateline families. Davie says people used to rely on the malls for a safe visit to Santa, but that hasn’t been an option for some time.

“These sensory events are so important because you can bring the siblings and Santa could be on one end of the room and the child could be at the other end of the room and that might be all they can tolerate and that’s a win for that child,” Davie says.

Groups like Speak Up Therapy Solutions in Freeport plan to extend sensory events throughout the year. Their next event is planned for Easter.

