Belvidere man hurt in rollover accident

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Belvidere man is recovering after being involved in a rollover accident Thursday.

DeKalb County deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Cherry Valley and Snake roads to investigate. At the scene, they discovered that Darren Ratke’s van had been hit after two tires came loose off a semi-truck and trailer.

After the tires hit the van, Ratke swerved into the ditch and his van overturned.

The driver of the semi-truck was cited for unsafe equipment.

