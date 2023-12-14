Winnebago County Community Mental Health board wants more budget money in 2024

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Tensions rise between 2 Winnebago County board organizations, as one side claims it is not receiving enough money in the yearly budget and the other side questions how half a million dollars is being spent.

A debate over the 2024 budget for mental health funding between the Winnebago County Board and the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board boils over.

Claims made earlier this week said funding for the mental health board was frozen. Winnebago County Board member Paul Arena says those claims are false, adding the mental health board actually has $12,000,000 to spend before the year is over.

Arena says the county board’s argument with the mental health board is based in a request for a pay raise. Each year, the mental health board asks for more money to pay the same amount of employees. He says in 2024 they are asking for another $200,000, for a total of $645,000.

“This is the money they’re spending just to hand out the money to other organizations, it’s not the money that those organizations spend themselves on administrative costs,” Arena said. “We began asking questions, ‘does it really cost that much money to give other people money?’”

Mary Ann Abate is the President of the county mental health board. She says the board is asking for more money based on the budget’s other mental health organizations in Illinois are given.

“When you’re building any kind of organization, you have to build your mission, your vision, your values,” Abate said. “We have been able to preserve every penny and have been completely transparent about how we do it, books are open to the public, we have audits, we have done an unbelievable job.”

The 2024 budgets $645,000 for administrative services is less than 3% of the total budget, which totals to $31,000,000.

On January 1, a new state law will pass, allowing the mental health board to spend its allocated money without asking permission from the county board.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.