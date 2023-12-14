Rockford YWCA announces registration for adult ESL classes

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YWCA of Northwestern Illinois is now accepting registration for in-person English classes.

Starting Jan. 8, 2024, introductory and advanced courses will be offered to ambitious learners in the Rockford area. The YWCA Literary Council provides free classes through group and individualized tutoring programs to adults seeking to improve their quality of life.

Adults 17 years old and older who are not enrolled in school, wanting to enhance their reading, writing, technology and conversing skills are eligible to enroll.

Courses being offered including:

English as a Second Language (ESL): Students receive personalized guidance with English language listening, speaking, reading and writing.

• ESL In the Workplace: Local employers can offer non-native English- speaking employees the opportunity to improve their language skills, gain confidence, close the communications and cultural gap and boost morale and safety.

Computer Classes: Each month two computer classes are offered—a basic skills course and a course that covers a rotating selection of digital literary skills.

IT Careers Blast Off!: Students will receive an introduction to the field of information technology (IT) while increasing their digital literacy and presentation skills. Upon completion of the class, students can receive assistance in transitioning to Rock Valley College’s IT Network Technician ICAPS program to continue their education and prepare for employment in the computer field.

YW Tech Lab: Students will receive hands-on training, personalized assistance, numerous certificate options, paid internship opportunities, on-the-job-training and job placement. All students will receive a laptop that is theirs to keep after completion.

To schedule an appointment for registration, email LorenaP@ywcanwil.org or visit the YWCA at 4990 E State St., Rockford.

