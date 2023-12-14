Rock House Kids awarded Gift of Connection from big-name phone carrier

Rock House Kids gets donation from UScellular
Rock House Kids gets donation from UScellular(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford non-profit focused on helping local kids receives a helpful donation from a big-name phone carrier.

UScellular donates $5,000 worth of food, drinks and other supplies to Rock House Kids Thursday.

The cell service giant is donating to forty non-profits in honor of their 40th anniversary with their Gift of Connection initiative.

UScellular chose Rock House Kids as one of the non-profits because it brings people and communities together to enjoy genuine connections through arts, music, sports and food with needed supplies.

The Gift of Connection chose what to donate through the non-profit’s Amazon wishlist including snacks, drinks, a sound system, projector and all of the necessary components for the projector to work properly.

