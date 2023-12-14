One more day of sunshine before clouds make their return to the stateline

STATELINE. (WIFR) - We have another beautiful day instore today. We will have bright blue skies, winds are 5 to 10 mph from the southwest, and highs are near 50 degrees. For a mid-December day, it doesn’t get much better.

Overnight tonight our temperatures drop as we will have clear skies. Lows overnight are in the lower 30s, upper 20s.

Friday morning clouds make their return. I think we could have a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine to shine through though. Highs, unlike our sky, are on the brighter side as they remain near the 50 degree mark.

Friday night clouds help us stay warm as our lows are in the mid-30s.

Saturday a low pressure system makes it’s way through Wisconsin leaving us rainy. Since the low is north of us, I have no fear of any sort of winter precipitation, especially because our highs are in the middle to lower 40s. Rain totals are around a quarter to a half of an inch. Not a bad idea to keep your umbrella handy Saturday.

Sunday we dry out, but clouds remain. We could still see some breaks in the clouds Sunday. Highs drop down into the lower 40s.

Our winds shift to be from the northwest Monday and Tuesday as the upper level trough continues it’s journey east. This will drop our highs to the upper 30s.

An upper level trough moves east early next week shifting our winds to be from the north, cooling us off. (DJ Baker)

