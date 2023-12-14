Hononegah’s Olivia Robinson signs to Southwestern Michigan College

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah girl’s basketball is not new to domination in conference play after their past two seasons the Indians have been undefeated against NIC-10 opponents. Now they are a third of their way into their season as they look towards their third straight unbeaten season within the conference. And one of their team leaders will be looking ahead past her time of being an Indian as she signed her letter of intent Wednesday.

Olivia Robinson put the pen to the paper as she signed with Southwestern Michigan College to continue her basketball career. Hononegah has yet to lose a game this season and hasn’t lost a conference game in the last two seasons. The Indians look to four-peat as NIC-10 champs this season. The future Roadrunner was quoted to be like a roadrunner as she is a two-sport athlete along with being a strong student.

