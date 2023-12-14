Hard Rock Casino Rockford makes donation to veterans
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino makes a $1000 donation to a non-profit supporting veterans get back on their feet.
Hard Rock Casino Rockford presents a guitar-shaped check to the Veterans Drop-In Center on Wednesday.
Leaders with the Veterans Drop-In Center say the funds will go towards providing meals, financial assistance and services that connect veterans to essential resources that can help them find jobs.
The Veterans Drop-In Center serves 30 - 50 veterans each day throughout the week.
