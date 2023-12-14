Freeport author releases children’s book that can help local animal shelters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Christmas book that can benefit a local animal shelter of the buyer’s choosing―that’s the idea behind a book made by a Freeport author and her cousin.

“I’ve always loved writing books, but no book company has ever reached out before.”

Freeport author Haley Watson teams up with her cousin Kennedy Allen to release their second book “Peppermint Path Animal Shelter: A Christmas Story,” on Amazon.

“I’ve never experienced I would have my own children’s book in my hands,” says Watson.

“It’s been a very enthusiastic process, but also a long time coming. I’m just so excited to be able to get it out there. And finally share it with everybody,” says Allen.

The book tells the story of Santa’s elves who staff a pop-up animal shelter so families can adopt pets for Christmas. And each book purchased could help a local animal shelter:

If you buy a book, send the receipt to info@beyondsunbooks.com and name the safe and friendly animal shelter you’d like to support.

Watson and Allen say their goal is to combat the ongoing issue of overflowing animal shelters across the country and in the Rockford area.

“There (are) so many animal shelters that are completely overbooked. They are having to euthanize some of the animals. It really breaks my heart.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.