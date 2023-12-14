Fourth straight day of sunshine ahead Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an extremely pleasant start to the workweek in the Stateline, with unlimited or nearly unlimited sunshine for each of the week’s first three days.

With high pressure firmly in control over our weather, we shouldn’t expect there to be any meaningful changes anytime soon.

Clear skies are to be in place tonight, which will allow temperatures to cool off rather quickly, though we won’t be nearly as cold as the middle teens we awoke to Wednesday morning.

Clear skies overnight should allow for prime viewing of the meteor shower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The clear skies should give us an ideal opportunity to view this year’s Geminids Meteor Shower, which is to peak over the next two nights. Making viewing potential even better is that we have a new moon presently in place, meaning there’s no moonlight being given off. Higher amounts of moonlight tend to drown out the meteors, so the lack of moonlight overnight will work very much to our advantage. The best way to view the meteor shower, which will be best viewed between midnight and 2:00am, is to get away from city lights, and focus your sight on the constellation Gemini, which presently sits in the northeastern sky.

The Geminids Meteor Shower is to peak late tonight and then again tomorrow night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A fourth straight day of sunshine is on tap Thursday, and with winds out of the southwest remaining a factor, more significant warming is also on the docket. Temperatures are likely to top out in the middle to upper 40s by day’s end.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow for significant warming on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies are to again offer another prime viewing opportunity of the Geminids Meteor Shower Thursday night into Friday morning.

Clear skies are likely Thursday night into Friday morning, allowing for prime viewing of the meteor shower once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will cloud over as Friday progresses, though it’s now appearing more and more likely that rain will not get in our way as we close out the workweek. Temperatures, despite the cloudiness, should reach the lower 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely early Friday, then more clouds are to enter the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One can’t completely shut the door on a light shower Friday night or very early Saturday morning, but those chances have dwindled significantly.

Rain will flirt with the area Saturday morning, but should remain to the west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances for rain now appear to come Saturday, with areas west of Rockford to be the first to see wet weather enter the area around midday. The Rockford Metro’s better rain chances are to come during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain is to return to the area Saturday, especially later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After that, we’re precipitation-free for the remainder of our ten day forecast. And, with warmer than normal temperatures also to persist for at least the next week and a half, the prospects for a White Christmas remain a longshot, at best.

Warmer than normal temperatures are likely to dominate for at least the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

White Christmas chances remain a longshot at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.