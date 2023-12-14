City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison

City planners are studying six locations to potentially build an Amtrak train station in Madison.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City planners are studying six locations to potentially build an Amtrak train station in Madison.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working to create a new Amtrak passenger train connecting the Twin Cities, Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.

In order to be included in the plan, Madison Transportation Planner Liz Callin said her there needs to be a station located in Wisconsin’s capital city.

”The more that we can expand transportation options in Wisconsin, the better for everybody,” she said. ”We’re looking at different areas around the city where it’s possible to have a passenger rail station that would connect to the Amtrak network.”

The plan failed in prior years, but Callin said federal grant funding makes Madison’s chances stronger this time around.

Now, Callin’s task is to pick a local place to put in a train station requiring a building, platform, waiting area and other amenities.

”What station would serve both the City of Madison residents and businesses the best? And also people coming here.” Callin said. “So we’re looking at a lot of different elements that would make a station location work out the best.”

So far, her team narrowed it down to six areas on the east side, north side and downtown.

The city plans to narrow their top choice down to one location after the community weighs in at a yet-to-be-announced public meeting in January.

”The biggest challenge is finding that nice balance between making the logistics of the train coming in, turning around and doing things like servicing the train, if there’s a layover, finding a place to park it, those technical things,” Callin said. “We’re looking at specific parcels where the train would connect, there would be a platform, building, station area for people to wait, check-in and help us understand which site would be the best.”

Once a site is selected, the Wis. DOT will decide how to make the route a reality.

