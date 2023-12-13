Winnebago house goes up in flames Wednesday morning

By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A house in Winnebago has extensive damage after a large, active fire Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., several local agencies were called to assist in controlling the fire at 2571 S. Hoisington Road.

Byron, Pecatonica, Oregon, Seward, North Park, Loves Park, Harlem Roscoe and Shirland departments were seen responding to the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or damage totals.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond amid search for missing teen Brissa Romero
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider

Latest News

Plenty of Sunshine
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--12/13/23
Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event
Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Stateline mental health orgs. host 16th “Gifts of Hope” event
A change in leadership is headed to The Discovery Center as the long-time executive director...
Key member of Discovery Center reflects on 43 years of playful learning