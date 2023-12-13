Winnebago house goes up in flames Wednesday morning

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A house in Winnebago has extensive damage after a large, active fire Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., several local agencies were called to assist in controlling the fire at 2571 S. Hoisington Road.

Byron, Pecatonica, Oregon, Seward, North Park, Loves Park, Harlem Roscoe and Shirland departments were seen responding to the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or damage totals.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.