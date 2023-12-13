Winnebago home goes up in flames Wednesday morning

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Winnebago has extensive damage after a large, active fire Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a number of local agencies were called to assist in bringing the fire at 2571 S. Hoisington Road under control.

There’s no word on any injuries or damage totals.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

