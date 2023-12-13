Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday

Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..(Pecatonica Fire Protection District Facebook page)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant farmhouse in Winnebago is destroyed Wednesday after an early morning fire.

Crews dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to the property at 2571 S. Hoisington Rd. for aid. When firefighters arrived, they were met with massive flames coming from the top of the two-story building. No injuries have been reported but the home as been deemed a total loss.

Several emergency departments responded for aid including Byron, Pecatonica, Oregon, Seward, North Park, Loves Park, Harlem Roscoe and Shirland. Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway with the state fire marshal.

Authorities say the property was held in a trust.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond amid search for missing teen Brissa Romero
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider

Latest News

Rockford University to launch Women’s Flag Football Program
Stacie Kemp
Sinnissippi Centers appoint new president, CEO
Plenty of Sunshine
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--12/13/23
Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event