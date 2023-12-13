Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant farmhouse in Winnebago is destroyed Wednesday after an early morning fire.

Crews dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to the property at 2571 S. Hoisington Rd. for aid. When firefighters arrived, they were met with massive flames coming from the top of the two-story building. No injuries have been reported but the home as been deemed a total loss.

Several emergency departments responded for aid including Byron, Pecatonica, Oregon, Seward, North Park, Loves Park, Harlem Roscoe and Shirland. Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway with the state fire marshal.

Authorities say the property was held in a trust.

